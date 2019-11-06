Robert Ramsey Frantz

NASHVILLE, TN

Robert Ramsey Frantz passed away suddenly, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 near Nashville, TN. He is survived by: Wendy Cranshaw, son Evan Robert Frantz and daughter Kaitlyn Ramsey Frantz, parents Gene and Patti Frantz, brothers Tim (Cindy), Scott (Mary) and Jerry (Vicki), numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends Carlos Ruiz and Carl Dunphy. He was preceded in death by: grandparents Raymond Frantz and Claire Frantz Deany, Norviel and Ruth Ramsey, and close friend John Swift.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bible Baptist Church, 8720 Orchard Drive, Highland, IN, 46322 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Poole officiating.

Rob graduated from Hammond Baptist Schools in 1989 and attended Pillsbury Baptist college. He was employed as a technician for cable and satellite T.V for 27 years. Rob loved dogs and his favorite was Buddy who he had for 16 years.

