LAKE STATION, IN - Robert Roy Moore, age 81, of Lake Station, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on December 20, 1938 to the late Ernest T. and Sarah (nee Braden) Moore. Robert retired from LTV Steel and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Robert is survived by his wife of 26 years, Beverly (nee Williamson) Moore, son, Scott (Jacqueline) Moore, two step sons, Michael (Jane) and Rex James (Tabitha) Stills; step daughter, Beth Stills; ten grandchildren, Aysha and Peyton Moore, Jessica (Rolando) Rojas, Lucas, Allyson, Rex, Bayli, Andrew, Julie and Ryan Stills, Steven Lemley Jr. and Robert Bradford; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Moore, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ernie Moore and sister, Mary Katheryn Brown.

A funeral service for Robert will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Janice Murray officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at

