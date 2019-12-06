Robert "Bob" Ruley

FORMERLY OF LOWELL, IN - Robert "Bob" Ruley, 68, of Paoli and formerly of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by Barbara Basham Ruley; his children, Dawn (Dave) Thuftedal, Randy and beloved dog Hershey; grandchildren, Brittney Sutton, Kelsey, Dakota and Daphne Ruley, Ryan, Kirstin and Tyler Thuftedal and great granddaughters, Olyvia and Elliot Thuftedal; siblings, Becky (Jim) Way and Ron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Lou; son, Darren and brother Russ. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Lowell High School and retired from Ford Motor Company as an Electrician as a proud UAW member. He then obtained his CDL and retired from YRC.

Visitation, Sunday December 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM, with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Orange County Humane Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com