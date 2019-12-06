Robert "Bob" Ruley

Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Robert "Bob" Ruley

FORMERLY OF LOWELL, IN - Robert "Bob" Ruley, 68, of Paoli and formerly of Lowell, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by Barbara Basham Ruley; his children, Dawn (Dave) Thuftedal, Randy and beloved dog Hershey; grandchildren, Brittney Sutton, Kelsey, Dakota and Daphne Ruley, Ryan, Kirstin and Tyler Thuftedal and great granddaughters, Olyvia and Elliot Thuftedal; siblings, Becky (Jim) Way and Ron. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Lou; son, Darren and brother Russ. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Lowell High School and retired from Ford Motor Company as an Electrician as a proud UAW member. He then obtained his CDL and retired from YRC.

Visitation, Sunday December 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM, with Funeral Services Monday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Orange County Humane Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 6, 2019
