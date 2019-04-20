Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. DeBold.

Robert S. DeBold

LaPORTE/HAMMOND, IN - Robert S. DeBold age 86, peacefully passed away on April 15, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Karen (late Thomas) Brouillette, Janice Gil, Linda (Jerry) DeBold and Dennis DeBold; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Thomas (Norene) DeBold and Kim Schumacher and companion, Virginia Klein.Preceded in death by wife, Gertrude and son, Robert DeBold.

Bob was born March 9, 1933 in Gary, IN to the late Frances and Violet DeBold and attended Hammond Tech High School. He retired from Columbia Trucking as a driver.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point) with Pastor Everett Shattuck officiating. Private interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday morning from 11:00 AM until time of service.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.