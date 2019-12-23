Robert S. James

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert S. James, 92 of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Magdalen (nee Tumidalsky); loving father of Debra Lynn James; cherished grandfather of Jackson and Elaina Schrupp; dearest brother-in-law of Dolores (late William) Tobias and Geraldine (late Richard) Tumidalsky; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. There was no visitation, funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Robert James was born on May 11, 1927 in Hammond, Indiana. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1945. A US Army WWII Veteran, he was inducted shortly after his 18th birthday, serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He began his grocery career as a butcher at the Whiting A&P Store and retired as a store manager for Walt's Foods with a service of 30 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles and was a great history buff. A devoted husband, dad and grandpa, Robert will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com, (219) 659-4400.