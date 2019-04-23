Robert S. Morrison

GRIFFITH, IN - Robert S. Morrison, age 62, of Griffith, passed away suddenly Sunday, April 21, 2019. Devoted father of Chris, Lauren, and Briana Morrison. Dear brother of Rick (Beth) Morrison and Cindy Duran. Loving best friend of Julie Thompson. Preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Leila Morrison.

Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311, with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions c/o the Morrison Family, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.