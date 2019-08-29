Robert Spinozzi

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert Spinozzi, age 70 of Schererville, IN formerly of Chicago Heights, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peg" (nee Markey) Spinozzi; daughters, Stacy (Josh) Mattio and Jill (Wade) Hill; grandchildren, Austin, Ryan, Rorke and Haakon; mother, Pearl Spinozzi; sister, Sharon Zerante; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Spinozzi; and brother, Anthony Spinozzi.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN by Reverend Charles Niblick. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, at the church, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private.

Robert graduated from NIU in 1971. He was Vice President at Calumet Carton Company for the past 22 years and previously owned and operated Plastic Converters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to the .