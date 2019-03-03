Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Stutesman.

Robert "Bob" Stutesman

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert "Bob" Stutesman, age 72 of Valparaiso, passed away on February 27, 2019. He was a graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1964. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Local 17 (M&O) as an insulator. He was loyal to his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Margaret Stutesman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; children, Sandi (Curt) Erickson, Robert (Jody King) Stutesman, Shellee Stutesman, Wendy Rogers, Debbie (Manuel) Rodriguez, William Sohn; grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan, Nicole, Levi, Baylee, Maggie, Olivia, Noah, Evan, Miranda, Mattalynn, and Kate; great-grandchild, Caleb; sisters, Marlene Mitchell, Bonnie (George) Bodnar.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to an Autism . www.burnsfuneral.com