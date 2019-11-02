Robert T. Mullen

CONSTANINE, MI - Robert T. Mullen, 60, passed away October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born May 4, 1959 in Gary, IN to Robert and Victoria (Chavez) Mullen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, John.

On January 20, 1981 he married Valerie Musselman; she survives along with two sons, Rob Mullen, Nick (Stephanie) Mullen, three grandchildren, Sam, Rose and R.J. Also surviving are three siblings, Joe (Robin) Mullen, Teri Mullen, Lori (Steve) Sanchez and numerous other family members.

Robert was a police officer for 33 years serving the communities of Gary and Dyer, IN. He began his journey in 1982 and retired 2015 as a Lieutenant. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley and fishing.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Robert.

Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Life" gathering for Robert Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. EST at his home for a time of remembrance.

