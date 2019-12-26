Robert "Bob" Tokoly

WOODRIDGE, IL - (1953-2019) Bob Tokoly, 66, of Woodridge, IL, formerly of Orland Park, IL, and Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a long battle with illness. Bob attended Morton Senior High School, Purdue University Calumet, and DePaul University. He was a CPA and CGMA. He worked at Pullman Inc. Trailmobile, American Maize/Cerestar USA/Cargill, and Electron Beam Technologies.

Bob is survived by brothers Frank (Penny) Tokoly, Don (Sheri) Tokoly, and James (Cindy) Tokoly, sisters Theresa (Pat) Maggi and Mary (Dan) McGuinness, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ludmilla "Mil" Tokoly.

Procession line up will take place at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL at 11:00 a.m. on December 28, 2019 (7535 Taft St. Merrillville, IN) to Calumet Park Cemetery (2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN) for a Commital Service at the Mauloleum to honor his life, followed by a luncheon at 12:00 p.m. at Teibel's Restaurant (1775 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN).

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made per Bob's request to his favorite charity, Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation, 15430 S. 70th Ct., Orland Park, IL 60462, or any local charity that helps children with cancer.