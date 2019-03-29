Robert Trentacosti

GLENWOOD, IL - Robert Trentacosti, age 93, of Glenwood, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lois, nee Klemp. Loving father of Susan Trentacosti and the late Ellen (Boyd "Bud") Witvoet. Devoted grandfather of Rob (Chris) Witvoet and Amanda (William) McMahan and great-grandfather of Drew, James, Peter, Lizzy, Rayna, and the late Jocelyn. Dear brother of the late Marie (late Rex) Fisher, late John (late Marge), late Ken (late Blanche), and the late Kathy (late Jim) Koubek. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation, Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.659th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral Service, Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Lynwood United Reformed Church, 1990 Glenwood-Dyer Rd., Lynwood, IL with Rev. Nick Alons officiating. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South – Alsip, IL. Bob was a retired member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #73, a member of the Thornton Lions Club and a U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to the Thornton Lions Club or the .

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.