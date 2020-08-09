1/1
Robert Vendl
Robert Vendl

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robert Vendl, age 79 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in East Chicago, IN, son of Charles F. Vendl and Vivian L. (Michiaels) Vendl. He was employed by Local Union 130 in Chicago as a Civil Engineer for over 36 years until he retired in 2003. He was involved with various construction projects, including the Porter County Jail in the 1970's, NWI Steel Mills, and various nuclear power plants.

He was a 1960 Valparaiso High School Graduate and Porter County resident all his life. In February 1962, he married Elizabeth Martinez, who resides in Valparaiso. Also surviving are three sons: Robert (Debbie) of Dyer, IN, Donald (Rebecca) of Venice, FL, David of Valparaiso, IN; sister, Anne (Hugh) Dunivan of Whitestown, IN; brother, Chuck (Rosemary) of Lafayette, IN; six grandchildren: Andrew (Jessica) Vendl of Lake Station, IN, Evan, Shelby, and Cole Vendl and Daniel and Justin Fox of Dyer, IN, Alexandra and Zachary Vendl of Venice, FL; and his beloved furry companion, Molly.

The family wishes to thank the VNA Hospice of NWI for the care and compassion to our beloved father. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 805 Elm St., Valparaiso, IN.

May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.



Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
