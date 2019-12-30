Robert Vincent McDonald

PORTER, IN - Robert Vincent McDonald, Age 86, of Porter, IN passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born September 8, 1933 in Chester, WV to Vincent Angus McDonald and Mary Brian McDonald. He attended school in New Cumberland, WV and served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Prosser McDonald and five daughters; Susan (Randall) Smith, Kelley (David) Baltz, Nancy (Robert) Fanning, Mary Ellen (Jeffrey) Deuberry and his namesake, Barbara "Bobbie" McDonald. Bob was the proud granddad to 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Janet (John) Kovalan of Chesterton IN; and three brothers, Tom (Nancy) McDonald of Silver Spring, MD, Jack (Marian) McDonald of New Cumberland, WV and Michael (Marcia) McDonald of Valparaiso, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jean Ann Gibson, Rita Herron and Richard McDonald.

Bob retired as a manager of the roll shop from National Steel after 30 years of service. During that time, he was also the owner of McDonald Construction, constructing over 30 houses in the Chesterton area. He became plant manager of Roll Center Inc. following his retirement from National Steel and later worked as a consultant for Water Tec Inc., as liaison to US Steel, until the age of 82. He was a devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chesterton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 Noon directly at St. Ann of the Dunes, 433 Golfwood Road, Beverly Shores, IN 46301. Private interment will take place at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNEARL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Sharing Meadows, The SHARE Foundation, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371. Condolences may be left for the family at www.ee-fh.com.