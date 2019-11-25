Robert W. Elliott

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert W. Elliott age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, LaVerne Elliott; daughter, Robin (Mark) Pepkowski; grandchildren: Peyton and Katelyn Pepkowski and brother in law, Richard H. Reeise. Preceded in death by sister, Suzanne Nimon.

Bob was born on September 21, 1938 in Nashra, IA to the late Harold and Rose Elliott. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Bob retired from American Steel Foundries, Hammond, IN with 30 years of service as a supervisor. On June 24, 1959, he married the love of his life and together they raised their daughter in St. John, IN. Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father and papa and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel (13301 W. 93rd Avenue St. John, IN) with Rev. Sammie L. Maletta officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) and on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com