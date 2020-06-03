Robert W. Hill
Robert W. Hill MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert W. Hill, age 79, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Robert is survived by five children: Rhonda Hill, Brigite Hill, Theresa (Lester) Steverson, Robert W. (Julie) Hill and Michael (April) Hill; eleven grandchildren: Jacqueline Hill, Alexis and Jordan Pearce, Taryn and Jade Lumpkin, Morgan, Kirstyn and Karigan Hill, and Leanna, Taylor and Letrese Steverson; great-grandson: Joshua Davis; three brothers: Bruce, Marvin and Raymond Hill; and four sisters: Gladys Hutch, Carolyn Jordan, Joan Corbin and Joyce Carey. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet; parents: Julius and Thelma Hill; brothers: Frederick and Julius Hill; and sisters: Ruth Ann Hill, Dorothy Jones and Barbara Jean. Bob was a Tool & Die Maker in the Electromotive Division of General Motors where he advanced within the corporation to teaching and training. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. Bob loved his job and enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Bob will be missed by all. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required. Funeral Services will be private with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. To view and/or sign Robert's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500


Published in The Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
