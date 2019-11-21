Robert "Bob" Waterstraat, Jr.

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert "Bob" Waterstraat, Jr., age 65, of St. John passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November l7, 2019. Viewing will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN. A funeral will follow Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Waterstraat, Sr. and his sister Debbie Walker (Karczewski). He was devoted to and survived by his loving wife Ruby, mother Jaqueline (Gundaker) Smith, uncle Robert Gundaker, children Erika (James) Stamper, Stephen (Linsey) Waterstraat and Brian Waterstraat, stepsons Mike Dawson, Chris Dawson, Nephew Kelly Karczewski and Brother Joe (Sue) Waterstraat. He will be missed by his grandchildren Emerson, Aubrey and Andrew Stamper, Grayson and Carter Waterstraat, Brenden and Mason Dawson.

Bob was a 1973 graduate of Lake Central High School and graduated from the advanced shop of Motor Winding early in his career. He turned out to be an expert in his field and soon advanced to management level. Many of the large industrial sites in the area depended on him to get them back and running in times of crisis, and he always came through. His career spanned many years. Bob was liked and respected at all the shops he supervised, and he was always on the side of the working guys.

Bob loved his motorcycles and enjoyed trips across the United States. He was a Blackhawks fan and installed a love a hockey in his boys. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, a proud American, and an all-around good man.