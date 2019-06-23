Robert "Bob" Zalazar

Robert "Bob" Zalazar, our beloved husband, father, papa, friend and insurance man left us on June 20, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his father Luis Zalazar, mother Ofelia Zalazar and sister Maria Zalazar.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave, Hammond, Indiana 46323. There will be a visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 AM, until the start of Mass.

This May he was married to Pam Zalazar for 47 years and they created together a loving family consisting of his three daughters: Kristy (Tommy von Rohr), Amy and Toni (Michael Wolley) and their four grandchildren: Gianni, Gioia, Max, and Myles.

Bob was a proud graduate of Gary's Emerson High School where he made life long friendships and celebrated annual reunions with great anticipation every year. Since childhood he was an avid Cubs fan, and some of his fondest memories had a Cubs game as backdrop.

He was a career salesman which he enjoyed throughout his life. Both his customers and colleagues were a constant source of joy and support for Bob.

Before passing Bob spent his final days as he lived, surrounded by family and friends, cracking jokes, watching sports and even charming strangers and making new friends. He was greatly loved and will be terribly missed.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com