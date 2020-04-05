Roberta A. Nemergut (nee Rosenbaum)

PORTAGE, IN - Roberta A. Nemergut (nee Rosenbaum) age 80 of Portage, passed away peacefully at her own home to eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be planned for her at a later date. To honor her, please make a donation to the Portage Food Pantry, play a card game with your family, or do a random act of kindness for a stranger.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.