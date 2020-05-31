Roberta "Bobbie" Lee Massey VALPARAISO, IN - Roberta (Bobbie) Lee Massey, 79, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born on October 27,1940 in Hammond, IN. She grew up in Hegewisch, IL, and graduated from Bowen High School in 1958. She was asked by friends if she would be interested in going on a blind date and she agreed. That blind date turned into a beautiful marriage of 49 years to Richard Lee Massey. Bobbie and Rich were married on April 23, 1960. They had two children together and moved their family to Lansing, IL, where they lived for 32 years. In 1992 they moved to Kentucky for 11 years. While they loved Kentucky, they missed their children and grandchildren so dearly, that they decided to move to Valparaiso, IN, to be closer to their family. Bobbie and Rich's love for each other was so deep, it was as if they shared one heart. They were inseparable until Rich's death on May 15, 2009. Bobbie was very proud of her Swedish heritage and showed this through her cooking and researching her family genealogy. Above all, she was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved. She is survived by her children: Kristen (Mark) Goodlander and Eric (Kay) Massey; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jerry), Daniel, Jes, Stephanie, Tina, Steven and Crystal; and great-grandchildren: Aiden, Bryce and Hudson. She is also survived by her brother: Tom (Barb) Lindquist; brother-in-law: Mike (Loree) Norberg; and several nieces and nephews. Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rich; parents: Henry B. (Hank) and Ethlyne T. (Nelson) Lindquist. Memorial arrangements are pending following resolution of COVID-19 shelter-in-place precautions. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Roberta's care.



