Roberto Rodriguez Reyna

GARY (MILLER BEACH) - Roberto Rodriguez Reyna, age 101, of Gary (Miller Beach), passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, with his family by his side. Roberto was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was proud to have served in World War II, stationed on the island of Tinian. When his tour of duty ended in 1946, he came to Gary to begin a new life, working at Inland Steel (Arcelor Mittal) for an amazing 52 years of employment, retiring at the age of 81 years old. Roberto unselfishly dedicated his life to his wife and family with joy in his heart. He loved baseball, boxing, and dancing to Mariachi bands.

Roberto was preceded in death by his wonderful, loving wife, Blanche I. Reyna. He is survived by his loving children, Gerald (Cheryl) Yaw, Rosa (Norman) Perzo, Roberta (Joe) Schmitt, Barbara (Tim O'Boyle) Reyna, Sheila (Timothy O'Connell) Reyna, Carol (Jeff) Reyna, Easton, Roberto (Kim) Reyna, Jr., and Renita Reyna; sisters, Rosario and Margarita; loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly.

Friends are invited to visit with Roberto's family on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). Interment McCool Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com