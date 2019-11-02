Robin Daisy Evans Jackson

PORTER, IN - Robin Daisy Evans Jackson, 66, of Porter, IN, passed away peacefully at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in her home.

She was born June 30, 1953, in Orville, OH to Robert and Ruby Jean (Stanton) Salinas.

Robin was a transportation supervisor for Coach U.S.A. for 15 years and for Gary Public Transportation for 20 years. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother with her military sergeant attitude, especially with bossing family and friends around. Robin showed her love for her family and friends through cooking, including cooking for her dogs. Her husband loved her dearly and always considered her special in his life.

On May 2, 1994, in Valparaiso, Indiana, she married Charles Raymond Jackson, who survives.

Also surviving are her five children, Kelli (Kevin) Austin of Westville, Charles (Amy Dunn) Jackson II of Valparaiso, Ashley Kolivas of Modesto, California, Shaun (Judy) Evans of Utah and Don Evans-Larkin of FL; father-in-law, Charles H. Jackson I; one brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Simonitis of New Jersey; one sister, Deborah Tomes of Rittman, Ohio; son-in-law, Keith Austin; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Austin; sister-in-law, Carole Shane; six grandchildren, Brian Boo, Charles Jackson III, Dakota Tatro, Courtney Jackson, Cassidy Boo and Stephanie Boo-Howe; one great granddaughter, Lyssa Tatro; two nieces, Jennifer Nicksic and Hannah Tomes; nephew, Erick (Lori) Shane; special friends, Cheri Krueger, Janet Ahlders, Linda Alfaro, Ruth Lockhart, Marcia and John Pocius; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Preceding her in death were her parents; Robert Salinas and Ruby Jean Shane; grandparents, George and Daisy Mae Stanton; and two brothers, Larry Shane and William Simonitis.

A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the husband, Charles Jackson.