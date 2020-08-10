Robin Lee Woodworth

VALPARAISO, IN -

Robin Lee Woodworth, 76 formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Hartford, AL. He was born October 28, 1943 in Chicago, IL to John Henry and Ruth Priscilla (Wilson) Woodworth, Sr. Robin later moved to Valparaiso, where he lived for 35 years. He was employed as a hospital courier at Porter Regional Hospital for 12 years. Robin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Robin is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Woodworth of Hartford, AL; children: Kevin Woodworth and Kelly (Mathew) Janulis, both of Illinois; step-children: Michael (Tracy) Homan of Boca Raton, FL and Angela (Hank) Gentry of Hartford, AL; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Jay Woodworth of Tinley Park, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John, Jr. and Raymond Woodworth.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with the arrangements.