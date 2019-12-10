Robin Whited

KOUTS, IN - Robin Whited, 62, of Kouts, passed away at her parent's home on December 7, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Alvin and Bernice Whited; her baby bro, David Whited-Ford; sister-in-law Kelly Whited-Ford; niece, Erin Whited-Ford; and nephews, Caleb and Kevin Whited-Ford.

Robin taught English in Columbus, IN for 33 years and retired as English department chair at Columbus East High School in 2012. She had a lifelong love of books, learning and teaching which she passed on to thousands of students. Robin was a fierce supporter of peace, justice and fairness – which we all should be. For Robin, the only thing that mattered more than the issues above was her family, who she loved dearly and supported unconditionally.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a celebration of life service honoring Robin beginning at 1:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.

A luncheon will follow the graveside service at Kouts Christian Church, 208 Poland Ave., Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to or Habitat for Humanity.