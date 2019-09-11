Rocco DeBeneditto

HIGHLAND, IN - Rocco DeBeneditto, 57 of Highland passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Center, Hammond. He is survived by his beloved wife, Robbin (nee Molle); loving father of Nicolo, Michael, Rocco and Antonio DeBeneditto, Teri Bradburn and Kathleen Bloomquist; adoring grandpa of William, Isabella and Vincent; cherished son of Vivian DeBeneditto and the late Alan Wayne DeBeneditto; dearest brother of Terry, Georgette, Michele and Toni; dear son-in-law of Richard and Janice Molle; fond sister-in-law, Bambi Molle; nieces and nephews.

Private services for the family were held. Rocco's wishes were to have his body donated for anatomical research. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Rocco DeBeneditto was born on October 6, 1961 in Chicago Heights, IL and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a member of the F&AM, Colfax Lodge 378 of Lowell and the Roosevelt Club of Whiting. Rocco was the Safety Director for BMM Trucking, was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved to take spontaneous road trips and travel. Memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400