Rochelle Sharon Nolen

PORTER, IN - Rochelle Sharon Nolen, 82, of Porter, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Born February 26, 1937 in Marquette, MI, the daughter of Edward and Jennie (Grobar) Walsh. Married 63 years to Billy Nolen. She was a very wise spirited woman that effected many through out her life. Passionate about her chosen career as a Registered Nurse and her love for God her Savior. Preceded in death by her parents, sister in law Janet Walsh, daughter Joanna Hammer, and grandson Andrew Nolen.

Rochelle is survived by her three siblings and children: Mark Nolen, Deborah and Gary Tschetter, and Ola and Helen Aboye. She is blessed with 19 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Celebrate with us a life well lived in service of our Lord and Savior. The service will be held on November 9, 2019; 11:00 a.m. with a lunch reception after. At Road to Life Church, 7056 W 450 N, Michigan City, IN 46360.