Rod R. Allred

VALPARAISO, IN - Rod R. Allred, 77 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born March 23, 1941 in Blount Springs, Alabama to Carter and Ersel (Mayfield) Allred. Rod made his career as a Supervisor for EJ&E Railway for over 40 years. He loved traveling around the world and spending his winters in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on the beach. Rod also enjoyed having happy hour at his home regularly. His jolly personality and happy-go-lucky attitude will be fondly missed.

Rod is survived by siblings: John "Bill" Allred, Bonnie Coules; sister-in-law, Marylnn Allred; many loving nieces and nephews; special niece, Cindi Devyak; special nephew, Greg (Daniella) Coules; and special friends: Christopher, Maria, Michael, and Katherine White. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Carter, Michael, George; and sister, Donna.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Rod's name to the Keegan Whaling Memorial Scholarship Fund or the . MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.