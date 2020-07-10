1/1
Roderick Gardner "Rod" Moore II
1945 - 2020
Roderick "Rod" Gardner Moore, II

VALPARAISO, IN -

Roderick "Rod" Gardner Moore, II, 75, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born June 28, 1945 in Spokane, WA to Roderick G. and Clara (Vervick) Moore, graduated from Valparaiso University in 1968 and received his M.A. from South Dakota State University. Rod's complete dedication to his career as Athletic Trainer at Valparaiso University for five decades not only defined Rod, but also Valpo Athletics.

On August 5, 1978 he married Debbie Karstens who survives along with their children, Mary (Eric) Horowitz of Boston, MA, Rachel (Bradley) Smeja of Valparaiso, Roderick G. "Rory" Moore, III of Lafayette, Micah (Kelsey) Moore of Valparaiso and Andrew Moore of Valparaiso, their children, Ethan, Elesandra, Paisley, Winter, Eli and Finn, Rod's daughters, Angela (John) Galipeau & Jennifer Denaro and children, Sean, Aaron, Lana, Michael, Nate and Chase, and Rod's siblings, Janis (Keith) McGraw & Robert (Debbie) Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Valparaiso. A private family service will be held at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso University or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Masks will be required for entry.



Published in The Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
