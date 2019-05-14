Rodney John Baker

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - Rodney John Baker (71) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Rod (Hot Rod-known by his friends) was born on July 23, 1948 in Hobart, IN. He graduated from Hobart High School in 1967. He then served in the United States Army from 1969-1971, during which he was a tank mechanic in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked 30 plus years at NIPSCO. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jessica (nee Rabatine) Baker; parents: Milton "Bud" and Mary (nee Watson) Mock; and brother, Barney Baker. Bud is survived by his children: Scott (Isabelle) Baker, Mindy (Keith) Sweeney, Valerie (David) Hall and Matthew Baker; grandchildren: Ashlee (Will) Kominakis, Karessa Sweeney, Mia and Isla Hall; and great-grandson, Wyatt Kominakis; brothers, who are also his life-long friends: Paul (Cindy) Mock, Glen (Cindy) Mock, and Dave Mock.

He loved being a grandpa, racing, a cold Miller High Life, and walking the A1A. Rod never met a stranger and will be missed by many. Per Rod's request there will be a celebration of his life this summer. Burns Funeral Home, Hobart entrusted with arrangements.

