Rodney Mark Payne
1966 - 2020
Rodney Mark Payne

KOUTS, IN - Rodney Mark Payne, 54 of Kouts, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born February 28, 1966 in Valparaiso to Bobby Joe and Melba Rose (Risner) Payne. Mark graduated from Washington Township High School, and made his career as a Machinist with Arcelor Mittal, where he was a member of Local 6787. He enjoyed building and working on cars in his spare time, and was a skilled deer hunter. Mark will be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to always help anyone who needed it. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, who will be deeply missed.

On September 21, 1991 in Valparaiso, Mark married Debra Kraker, who survives, along with their sons: Lucas (Courtney Ceja) Payne and Brandon Payne, both of Kouts; siblings: Alan (Katie) Payne, Richard (Penny) Payne, Ann (Mitch) Watson, Sandra Joiner, Jacqueline (Tom) Stoner; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 5:30 PM. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory.



Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
