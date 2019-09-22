Rodney Phillip Basiak

CHESTERTON, IN - Rodney Phillip Basiak, 72 of Chesterton, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born August 19, 1947 in Gary, IN to Bert and Marguerite (Koschal) Basiak. Rod was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an electrician for 47 years at U.S. Steel and as a griever for the United Steel Workers Local 1014, zone 4. Rod was a member of the American Legion Post 502 of South Haven and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Chesterton.

Rod is survived by the love of his life, Bridgette Drwecki; their daughters, Christine (Matthew) Dalke and Michelle (Julio Cortes) Basiak-Cortes; grandchildren, Jazmine and Junior Dalke, Maddison and Maddex Basiak, and Madden Basiak-Cortes; great grandchild, Paxton; sister, Kathy Karriman; and brother-in-law, Gus Drwecki. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jo Potts.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Tuesday, September 24th at 11:00 AM. Following services, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Jude or the .