Rogelio Gonzalez Casas

Rogelio Gonzalez Casas passed in peace surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Socorro Balderas, he leaves behind two sons: Roger (Marge) Casas, and Ricardo (Tina) Casas, one daughter, Sonia (Jim) Blakeley, as well as nine grandchildren: Monica, Cristina, James (Jaime), Sophia, Alberto, Armando, Roger, Olivia, and Miguel; five great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews, and his caregiver, Teresa who all loved him very much.

Visitation will be at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME in Munster, IN on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at St. Thomas More Church in Munster, IN at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow directly after at St. John/St. Joseph cemetery in Hammond, IN. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.