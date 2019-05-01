Roger Blair (1937 - 2019)
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Roger Blair

MUNSTER/FORMERLY OF WHITING - Roger Blair, 81, of Munster, formerly of Whiting, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Roger was born in Sandy Hook, KY on June 10, 1937. Roger was a retiree of LTV Steel and served in the US Navy for nine years traveling the world. He was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Whiting.

Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years Wanda Barker Blair; Daughter Michele (Ed) Kall; Grandchildren, Ashley (Kyle) Dapshis, Nicholas Blair, Ryan Babair and Zachary and Samantha Kall; Brothers, Robert E. (Pat) Blair, Dale (Lucy) Blair and Larry M. Blair; Sister, Kay (Joe) Holbrook; Great Grandchildren; Christopher and Hayden Dapshis; Sisters-in-law, Jeanette King and Debbie Blair and many nieces and nephews; Special family friend Faye Jarrells.

Roger was preceded in death by his Son Roger G. Blair; Parents Aubrey and Beatrice Miles Blair and Hazel Easterling Blair; Brothers, Wendell and Donald Blair; Sister, Patricia Ann Blair; Brother-in-law Jake King and Nephew David King.

Visitation will take place Thursday May 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, In. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National cemetery, Elwood, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on May 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
