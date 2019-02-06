Roger Charles John Jachna, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Roger Charles John Jachna, Sr., age 80, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 32-1 years to Ruth Bahe-Jachna, former husband of Jean Umgelder. Loving father of Bonnie (Mike) Troncozo, Roger (Jeanne) Jachna, Jr, and Keith Jachna. Proud grandfather of Angela (Jack) Oostman, Michael (Christa) Troncozo, Harley (Shannan) Troncozo, Stephanie (Chris) Smith, Elisha Jachna and Roger Jachna, III. Dearest great-grandfather of nine. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph J. Jachna and Estelle Jachna nee Sokolowski, his brother Joseph Jachna and his sister Shirley Brady. Roger attended Assumption BVM Grammar School and graduated in 1956 from Chicago Vocational School. He worked for Jewel Foods as a meat cutter for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Roger loved gardening and took pride in his many and ever-changing flower beds and landscape projects. He also loved working on rehab projects and spent his retirement years doing countless home renovations with the goal of improving his neighborhood and being a good care taker of his homes. In his last years, he loved the solitude and abundance of nature at the Lake Burgen house in Minnesota and spent considerable time there working on and overseeing renovation of that property. But he also enjoyed opportunities to travel the world, including annual vacations to Hawaii and St. Thomas. Roger made friends wherever he went, including his daily grocery store rounds. He was generous to a fault and was loved more than he ever knew. Roger will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Larry Trachte officiating at KISH FUNERAL HOME.

A private inurnment will follow at a later date at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wartburg College, Development Office, c/o Scott Leisinger, 100 Wartburg Blvd. P.O. Box 1003, Waverly, IA 50677-0903.

For further information in regards to the Services, please contact us at 219-924-3333 or visit our web site at www.kishfuneralhome.net.