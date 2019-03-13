Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Charles Morris.

Roger Charles Morris

CHESTERTON, IN - Roger Charles Morris, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on March 9, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on May 22, 1936 to Alma (Meiss) and Clarence Morris. He married Kathleen Parry in 1957.

He is survived by his son, Roger Alan (Jianing) Morris of Bloomington, IN and daughter, Ruth (Ralph) Johnston of Valparaiso; sister Jeanette Ellian of Fredonia, NY; sister Kay (Walt) Lindemeyer of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters Lia Morris of San Diego, CA, Lena Morris of Berlin, Germany; grandsons Roger, Jr. and Andy Morris of Bloomington, IN; Evan and Zachary Johnston of Valparaiso and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded death by his wife of 56 years, Kate; infant son, Roger Charles, Jr.; father, Clarence and mother, Alma; brother, Charles; and seven half-siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Wheeler High School in 1955, Roger worked as a millwright at U.S. Steel in the Sheet and Tin Division. After being drafted in the Army, he served in Korea after the conflict. He also worked in construction and served as a handyman for most of his life. His retirement job was at Hopkin's Ace Hardware in Chesterton for many years. In the 1970s, he was a baseball coach for State Park Little League. He has participated with the Duneland Seniors and was a poll worker for many years. He loved to cook and had a heart for serving others. There will be a life celebration later. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Dunes Hospice and Porter County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care of WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, CHESTERTON, IN.