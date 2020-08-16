1/
Roger D. Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger D Fowler

HAMMOND, IN - Roger D Fowler of Hammond, age 77 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital. The Son of Clyde "Waddy" and Dorothy "Dottie" Fowler. He was also preceded in death by his Daughter Betty (Hrebenyak). Roger is survived by his brother Terry of Prescott, AZ, sons: Steven, and Mark (Duchesne); grandchildren: Noah (Yuting) and Emily (Hrebenyak), and Kaylei (Alwardt); one great grandson Jeremiah (Hrebenyak)

Roger was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and worked at Mittal steel (former Youngstown Steel) for over 40 years. He had many longtime friends and was always willing to lend them a charitable hand when needed. He loved sports, Especially IU basketball, and to travel whenever he could.

Out of consideration for the pandemic, a small family only service is planned. If you wish to honor Roger's memory, please do so by never giving up on anyone and assisting the forgotten amongst us. www.burnsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved