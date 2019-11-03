Roger D. Sims

Roger D. Sims, age 76, passed away suddenly on October 31, 2019. He was born on June 30, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Linda and Roy Sims. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (nee Laube) and his brother Dennis Sims. Daughter Kathryn (Dan) Johnson and children Zachary and Valerie; Daughter Rebecca Sims (Randall Wilson) and children Hope and Blake; Son Steven (Rene) Sims and children Anthony, Emylee, Alexander, Elizabeth, and Lauren. His family was the core of his life.

Education: Luther High School South, Chicago, Valparaiso University College of Engineering, BSCE, 1965, Indiana University, MBA, 1991. Work: Pullman-Standard, started in 1965, Thrall Car Company, Sims Professional Engineers, 1983-present. Service organizations: Munster School Board, Boy Scouts, Indiana High Speed Rail Association, Rotary: Member of Munster Rotary for 25 years served as District Governor of Northern Indiana 2015-2016, worked on many international Rotary projects. He was a 53-year member of Griffith Lutheran Church, serving the church at many levels, expressing his faith by singing in the choir and teaching adult Bible class.

Roger had avid interests in travel, golf, boating and skiing. He loved introducing himself and making connections with anyone. He was blessed to have so many close friends and colleagues in his life.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Griffith Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN beginning at 10:00 am. Rev. Freda Scales officiating with luncheon immediately following. Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to Griffith Lutheran Church, Valparaiso University College of Engineering and the Rotary Foundation-Rotary International.

