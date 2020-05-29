Roger Dale Fisher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale Fisher HIGHLAND, IN - Roger Dale Fisher, age 63, of Highland, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother Dan Fisher, sister Robin (Walter) Sosnowski and brother Bobby (Missy) Fisher; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Marge Fisher. FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Highland will be conducting a graveside service on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. Roger was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post 180. He loved watching the Bears and the Cubs. Roger enjoyed playing softball and golfing. www.fagenmiller.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved