Roger Dale Fisher HIGHLAND, IN - Roger Dale Fisher, age 63, of Highland, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother Dan Fisher, sister Robin (Walter) Sosnowski and brother Bobby (Missy) Fisher; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Marge Fisher. FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Highland will be conducting a graveside service on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. Roger was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps and was a member of the American Legion Post 180. He loved watching the Bears and the Cubs. Roger enjoyed playing softball and golfing. www.fagenmiller.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.