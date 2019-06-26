Roger J. Smigla

GRIFFITH, IN - Roger J. Smigla, age 70, of Griffith, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Angela (Robert) Challman, and Lisa (fiance Stephen) Bach; one son, Jeffrey Smigla; three grandchildren, Rebecca, Gavin, and Ryan; two sisters, Phyllis (Dennis) DeVito, and Janice (Mark) Sperka; one brother, Daniel (Karen) Smigla; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Hazel Smigla.

Funeral services Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Smigla was a retired employee of US Steel. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, class of 1968. Roger was a Medic in the U.S. Army Reserves.