Roger K. Metcalf

WHITING, IN - Roger K. Metcalf, 82 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary June (Patton) Metcalf; loving father of Darci Metcalf and the late Joseph Kirchgessner; cherished grandfather of six and one great grandson; many dear friends.

Private funeral services were held, there was no visitation. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.baranfh.com.

Roger Metcalf was born on June 20, 1937 in Iowa to Howard and Marguerite Metcalf and was a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for the past 25 years. He was a US Navy Veteran, a retiree of Ironworkers Local 1 of Chicago and a member of the Roosevelt Club, Whiting. Roger loved to shoot billiards, spending time with friends (especially if he could make them laugh!) but above all he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. Devoted to his family, Roger will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400