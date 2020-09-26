Roger Lee Goodan Sr.

CLERMONT, FL - Roger Lee Goodan Sr., age 70, formerly of Ogden Dunes, IN, peacefully passed away September 22, 2020. Roger was born in Gary, IN on June 1, 1950.

He was proceeded in death by father and mother, Thomas and Anna Irene Goodan; brothers: Thomas L. Goodan and Ronald E. Welton; nephew, George B. Phillips II; niece, Brenda S. Billingsly.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Gail Irene Goodan and her mother, April Dawn Goodan and his son, Roger L. Goodan Jr.; sisters: Connie A. Phillips, Marcia K. Goodan, Martha Y. Scott. grandchildren: Zachary (Megan) Goodan, Casey (Chelsea) Goodan (Emma Goodan), Cody Goodan, Jakob Goodan; nephews: Tom (Heather) Scott (Mitchell and Mason Scott) , Mitchell D. Scott Jr (Ash Scott), Ronald (Stacy) Welton; nieces: Sherry (Tracy) Ward, Jacque (Jim) Chinn.

Roger spent the early years of his career in the moving & storage business as an owner/operator with Atlas Van Lines for 20 years. Seventeen of those years were proudly spent with one of Atlas Van Lines' founding agents, Rothery Storage & Van. In 1995, Roger & his family's full-time job evolved and they became the full time caregivers to Roger's nephew, George B. Phillips II, who had been injured in an auto accident many years earlier. In 1996 Roger founded RLG.com, a global supplier of ink cartridges (Headquarters warehouse in Gary, IN until 2015). Roger considered himself an internet pioneer and operated this highly successful business up until his passing. Despite his aptitude for business, Roger would happily tell anyone who asked about his true pride and biggest accomplishment, his daughter, Gail Irene Goodan.

Roger loved spending hours playing his favorite game "China Shores" and was a participant in the 2012 World Series of Poker.

Roger's laugh filled up every room he entered, and his genuine smile was one that you couldn't help but mirror. He will be greatly missed.

A Graveside Service officiated by Father Peter Muha will be held October 2, 2020 11:30 a.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com