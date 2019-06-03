Roger Perez

Guest Book
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
American Legion Post 66
132 N. Wiggs St.
Griffith, IN
Obituary
Roger Perez

Roger Perez (age 54) passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019, In the comforts of his home with his Wife and Family by his side. He was an amazing Husband and a Family man who enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren. He loved a good laugh and always had words of wisdom, a great (funny) story or just someone that will listen to you.

Roger is survived by his Wife Eleanor Perez, his children, Roger Perez, Jr., Michelle Perez, Roman Perez, Ruben Espinosa, Yolanda Espinosa and Crystal Espinosa along with his beautiful grandchildren and goddaughter Bianca as well as his many brothers and sisters.

Join us for a Celebration of Life reception on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 66, 132 N. Wiggs St., Griffith, IN 46319.
Published in The Times on June 3, 2019
