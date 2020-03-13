Rogers Marsh

HIGHLAND, IN - Rogers Marsh, 79, of Highland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Ardell, beloved son: Jason Marsh, honorary son Pastor Paul (Jenny) Richardson, honorary grandchildren: Caleb (Kassie) Richardson, Joel (Amy) Richardson, John Mark (Elaina) Richardson, Brianna (John) Devine, Olivia Richardson, honorary great grandchildren: Allison, Lily, Chloe, Lincoln, Hazel, Riley, sisters: Sondra (Dale) Appleton, Jolene (Cliff) Hartzell, special friends: Brenda (late Larry) Green, Vern (Brenda) Felton, and many additional loving family and friends. Rogers was preceded in death by parents Wilburn and Rhuellma Marsh, and sister Kaye James.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM at Bible Baptist Church, 8720 Orchard Dr, Highland, IN 46322.

Rogers was a retired from arcelormittal after 41 years of service, proudly served 3 years in the Army, Battery D 4th Missle BN and 44th Artillary, Porter Nike Site, Korea 6th Army, honorably discharged Spec. 4 Launcher Crewman. Rogers was a member of Indiana Lodge 686 F & A, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, and the American Legion 180 Highland.

