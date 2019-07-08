Roland "Ron" Herr

HIGHLAND, IN - Roland "Ron" Herr, age 78 of Highland, formerly of Griffith, passed away Thursday July 4th, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn; son, Jeffrey (Lynne) Herr; grandsons: Nathan, Ryan, and Daniel; and by his nieces Lynn Herr-Hutnik, DeAnna (John) Bell, and Sheryl (Linda Huval) Herr. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Emil and MaryAnn Herr, and by his brother Donald J. Herr.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday July 10th at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith with Fr. Jon Plavcan celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday July 9th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith.

Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an Army Veteran and he retired from Inland Steel after 30 years. Ron was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith where he was a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and past president of the Men's Club. He was also involved with the Griffith Jaycees and JCI Senator #22137, he volunteered at the Hospice of Calumet, was past Chairman of the Griffith Senior Citizens, organized the Griffith Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and an unwavering Chicago Cubs Fan.