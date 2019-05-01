Roland K. Jahnke

GRIFFITH, IN - Roland K. Jahnke, 87, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Deanna, and many loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, and HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following visitation; Pastor David Adams, officiating.

Roland was a fire-fighter with the Chicago Fire Department for thirty years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roland's memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road, Highland, Indiana 46322, or to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

