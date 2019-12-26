Roland Kaiser (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Wanatah Funeral Chapel
309 North Main Street
Wanatah, IN
46390
(219)-733-2313
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wanatah Funeral Chapel
309 North Main Street
Wanatah, IN 46390
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
15496 S. 900 W.
Wanatah, IN
View Map
Obituary
Roland Kaiser

WANATAH, IN - Roland Kaiser, 94 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born September 20, 1925 at home in Crown Point to George and Emma (Beneake) Kaiser. Roland made his career as a lifelong farmer, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah. Roland was exceptionally devoted to farming, church, and family. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, who had a polite and kind manner about him. Roland will be dearly missed.

On September 22, 1943 in the farmhouse, Roland married Alyce Fieler, who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by their children: Diane Michaels of Wanatah, Darrell (Sue) Kaiser of Union Mills, Phil (Pat) Kaiser of Westville, Larry (Cindy) Kaiser of LaCrosse; daughter in law, Marilyn Kaiser; 12 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: David and Roland; sister, Dorothy; and son in law, Jim Michaels.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. The funeral will begin on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah, with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Times on Dec. 26, 2019
