Roland R. Good

KOUTS, IN - Roland R. Good, 85 of Kouts, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Life Care Center of Valparaiso under the care of Dunes Hospice. He was born July 4, 1934, the son of William and Mabel (Reinhart) Good. Roland retired from McGill Manufacturing after 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, Indiana. He began singing with Hopewell music groups at the age of 16 and was a member of Hopewell Quartet and Hopewell Singers for 40 years.

On June 19, 1955, Roland married Janet R. Gingerich, who preceded him in death in 2001. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Leila (Sam) Hostetler and Madelyn (Ray) Eichelberger. He is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Maynard and Mary Ann Gibson, Don and Claramae Gingerich, Lydia and John Kreiger, Rich and Jean Gingerich, and Jim and Cathy Gingerich; and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to him.

Private burial of ashes will take place at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery in Kouts. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Mennonite Church, 805 N. Main St., Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to the church. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.