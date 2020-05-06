Romeo Garnett
Romeo Garnett GRIFFITH, IN - Romeo Garnett, age 71 of Griffith, IN passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ursula (nee Seidl) Garnett; four children: Anita (Rolando, Jr.) Medina, Danielle (Eric) Tharp, Erica (Mark) Garnett and Christopher Garnett; four grandchildren: Rolando III and Jordan Medina, Samuel and Carmen Tharp; siblings: Joseph (late Linda) Garnett, late Sylvia Perez, Norma (Rene) Alamillo and Sandy (late Richard) Strong; in-laws: Barbara Seidl and Thomas (Mary Kay) Seidl; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Luis and Carmen Garnett. Visitation and burial will be private. Services provided by FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church in Griffith, IN to be held at a later date. Romeo retired from Arcelor Mittal Steel Company in July of 2004 after 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion. Romeo was a devout Catholic and a family oriented man who enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He had a warm personality and a giving heart that will be missed by all. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Memorial Mass
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
May 5, 2020
Never had a better friend. Went to high school together. Worked at the little wheel together . Played Santa at his x mas party.in 1968.best time ever . Friends like him are 1 in a lifetime. Will miss you brother. Condolences to Ursula and Barbara the whole wonderful family. Thanks for all your great memories.
Chuck
Friend
May 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am very sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with your family during this time. God Bless.
Nancy BeBout
