Ronald E. Ziel (Zielaskowski) (a.k.a. Zeke)

LEESBURG, FL - Ron Ziel, 81, of Leesburg, FL, passed away in his home on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1938, in East Chicago, and is the son of Edwin and Jean Zielaskowski and brother to Ed Ziel and Diane Klewitz. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1956 and went on to play college football at Northeast Missouri State and then hitch-hiked to South Florida to marry the love of his life, Dorothy Verplank in 1958. Ron played many sports throughout his long-life including basketball for Epicure and Semi-Pro football for the Miami Barracuda's. He began his firefighting career for the City of Miami in 1963 and retired in 1991. During his career he was an aerial driver and received several commendations including Fire Fighter of the year in 1987 and was also elected as Treasurer of Miami Fire Fighters Federal Credit Union. Zeke was a proud business owner of Miami Dade Realty as well as R&R Carpet. His proudest accomplishments were his love, devotion and dedication to his family.

Ron is survived by Beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Ziel, four children, Rick, Sue, Sandra and Lisa. As well as 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Information: The viewing will be on July 4, 2019 from 12:00-6:00 PM, and the Funeral Services will take place on July 5, 2019 starting at 12:00 PM at the following location: CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers please donate to one of the following charities in Ron's name: or . Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.