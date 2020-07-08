Ron Roderick

DeMOTTE, IN - Ron Roderick, age 82 of DeMotte, previously of Highand, passed away July 6, 2020. He retired from Wallace Press, was an avid Cubs fan and loved gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Ron will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; grandson Ronnie.

Ron is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Dan Fleming) Karwoski, Robin (Bill) Ferris, Renee (Mike) Whitehead, Rita (Jim) Elliott; eight grandchildren: Traci, Tami, Lisa (Steve) Vega, Alyssa, Joey, Jenna, Jimmy, Bailey; great-grandchildren: Caiden, Amelia, Harper, Gage; best friend Stan Whitehead.

Private committal services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.

