1/1
Ron Roderick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ron Roderick

DeMOTTE, IN - Ron Roderick, age 82 of DeMotte, previously of Highand, passed away July 6, 2020. He retired from Wallace Press, was an avid Cubs fan and loved gardening. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. Ron will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; grandson Ronnie.

Ron is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Dan Fleming) Karwoski, Robin (Bill) Ferris, Renee (Mike) Whitehead, Rita (Jim) Elliott; eight grandchildren: Traci, Tami, Lisa (Steve) Vega, Alyssa, Joey, Jenna, Jimmy, Bailey; great-grandchildren: Caiden, Amelia, Harper, Gage; best friend Stan Whitehead.

Private committal services have been entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN.

www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved