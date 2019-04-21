Ron Volkoff

MUNSTER, IN - Ron Volkoff (71) of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife of 42 years and three daughters. He is preceded in death by his mother Bernice, father Frank, brother Tom (Penny), and sister Bonna (Ken) Mettie.

He is survived by his wife Pam (Christoff), daughters Sarah (Glenn), Stephanie (fiance Tarun), and Elizabeth, as well as three grandchildren Jack (8), William (6), and Josephine (3).

Ron was born on February 15, 1948, in Chicago, IL. He went to George Washington High School where he put his 6'5" frame to use and became the star of his basketball team. This was a trait he was proud to pass down to his grandsons, who have also discovered their love for basketball. After graduating high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. After four years, he returned home and married his childhood sweetheart, Pam. They first made their home in South Holland, IL, where all three of their daughters were born. Here was where he dedicated his time and love to coaching all three of his daughters softball teams, and countless hours of throwing the ball around after work. No matter how tired or worn he was from his work as a plumber, he always made time for his girls, and those softball memories are something he cherished. A few years later, he moved the family to Munster, IN, and paved the way for his daughters to continue their education at Purdue University. He was a proud Boilermaker dad.

For everybody who knew Ron, they would know he was a man of simple taste. His idea of a fancy dinner party was a Hegewisch pizza on a Friday night, washed down by an Old Style Light. Sitting out by his pool listening to smooth jazz, taking his dogs out to check the mail, long road trips to Michigan, Purdue, California and Florida, just to name a few, are all things that made him happy. He loved golf and you would find him on the greens as soon as the weather was above freezing for hours at a time. All of that dedication paid off when he finally managed to snag that hole in one, a feat he couldn't wait to call and tell his family about. He loved making breakfast for his family every Sunday, and his steaks and burgers on the grill were top notch. He loved being a handyman and could fix anything you asked him to. He was so much more than a plumber; he knew how to do it all. He built every one of his houses in which he lived, as well as his daughter's home. He always said what was on his mind and wouldn't be afraid to call someone a bonehead. His favorite expression was "yeah man," and whenever things would get too intense with all the women in the house, he would be the first to say "lighten up."

Ron will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and he leaves a void that could never truly be filled. The memories we all carry of him will help us through the years to come. He did not wish to have a memorial or service, but instead would want each and every one of you to enjoy a can of Old Style Light in his honor and remember all of the good times you shared with him. If Old Style Light is not your drink of choice and wish to donate instead, donations can be sent to the , in honor of Ron. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.